WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. -- Like many small business owners, Anna Hightower has had to get creative when it comes to making money during the health and economic crisis caused by the coronavirus.

For the past 15 years, Hightower, who owns Anna Cakes in Winter Springs, has run a successful business making wedding and party cakes.

But in March, she started to get cancellation calls. Now, clients are canceling for May, June, even July. Upwards of 50 clients have rescheduled their wedding cakes for a later date or have canceled altogether.

So Hightower came up with an idea to make small batches of cupcakes and deliver them. The first weekend, she made 200 cupcakes and quickly sold out. Word got around, and the following week, she made and sold 700 cupcakes.

Hightower says the cupcakes have been so successful, she’s thinking about continuing to make them, even after her wedding cake business picks up again.