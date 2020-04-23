ORLANDO, Fla. — Healthcare workers with AdventHealth are opening up about the fight against coronavirus in their hospitals.

For nearly two months, startling images inside hospitals across the country has given us insight into the ongoing battle against coronavirus in some of the hardest hit areas.

Dr. Bob Cambridge with AdventHealth works in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He’s witnessed firsthand the struggle COVID-19 patients and their families endure, standing close by during their time of need.

“They want to be there with their loved one, and they can’t, and it’s a scary time for them, because they don’t know if their family member is coming home,” Cambridge said.

AdventHealth doctors say they currently have about 100 COVID-19 positive patients in their hospitals, with that number staying about the same for the last 10 days.

“It has definitely been an unknown in what to expect or how the care is going to go for sure,” said Christin Ray.

Nursing Director Christin Ray says her team met each challenge head on, noting that AdventHealth supplied them with adequate PPE, or Personal Protective Equipment.

“Overall it was organized chaos, if you will. We were able to hit it head on our nurses are prepared they have what they need to take care of our patients and we are fortunate that we were put in that position,” Ray said.

Dr. Neil Finkler is the Chief Medical Officer of Acute Services. He says physicians are optimistic that the peak of coronavirus cases have started to level off.

“At the end of the day we believe that our number one factor that has gotten us here is the social distancing polices. These polices will continue moving forward,” Finkler said.

It creates hope that families and healthcare workers can all survive this health crisis together.

AdventHealth doctors say they did have to request and order more ventilators, while other PPE they were able to keep in stock by grouping COVID-19 patients throughout hospitals.