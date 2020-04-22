The coronavirus has put life on pause for more than a month. As public health officials say they are getting a handle on the spread of the virus, talks of an economic restart are intensifying. Leaders say that should happen on a region by region basis.

“People are starting to lose some patience with what they want to do and I think it’s ultimately important to get the economy back running again, but obviously we want to do it in the context of public safety,” said Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay.

Barclay’s focus is on reviving the Upstate New York economy and reopening businesses. He and other Assembly Republicans are uniting industry leaders, health experts and elected officials to come up with a plan by the end of the month.

“You’ve seen those protests around the country, and I think people are feeling frustrated,” said Barclay. “They see very often the government is taking a one size fits all approach.”

About 92 percent of New York’s coronavirus cases are downstate, according to the health department. Each area has its own infection rate.

Local leaders know what’s best for their communities and region, said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente.

“It’s hard to say that a complete country has to lock down completely over this for the long period of time until every area sees a decline,” said Picente. “I think there’s got to be a little give and take there.”

Barclay says his plan will be incremental and will help many across Upstate New York get back to work.

Governor Cuomo says he supports a regional restart plan, too.