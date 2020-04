NORTH CAROLINA – For the first time you can now get your hash browns smothered, covered, and delivered.

Waffle House is partnering with delivery service Postmates to bring comfort food to your front door. Customers who live near any of the 900 participating locations can order from a limited menu from their sofa.

Waffle House says it will add more locations to the service in the coming weeks. Many Waffle Houses are already offering carryout service.