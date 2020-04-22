ORLANDO, Fla. — James Crocker calls himself a "COVID killa." Now, he’s looking for others like him.

“If you have had this virus, you are now equipped with unique weapons to fight this war we find ourselves in,” the recovered COVID-19 patient says.

He was diagnosed with the coronavirus in early March, shortly after he attended a trade show in Indianapolis, which is where he thinks he contracted it.

“No treatment," Crocker said of what doctor's gave him. “(I was) just ordered to rest up and try to take care of myself.”

Doctors are now using plasma from recovered coronavirus patients as a new way to treat current patients with the virus.

Right now after getting a green light from the @US_FDA, @my1blood is now looking for the plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients. Story I am working on tonight for @MyNews13. #N13COVID19 pic.twitter.com/pClUuQhMJj — Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) April 22, 2020

The Food and Drug Administration has told doctors that patients such as Crocker now have what current coronavirus patients need: convalescent plasma. It's an antibody-rich product made from blood donated by people who have recovered from the disease.

Dr. Neil Finkler, chief medical officer of acute care services at AdventHealth, says early convalescent plasma treatment on patients has been positive.

“The early signs of convalescent plasma therapy are very encouraging," Finkler said. "We continue to look for donors that are applicable for the patients inquiring our convalescent therapy.”

Currently, blood bank OneBlood is doing its part to help find eligible donors who can help current coronavirus patients and supply hospitals asking for plasma.

“We are actively recruiting people who meet the eligibility requirements,” OneBlood Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications Susan Forbes said.

Those requirements include:

COVID-19 patients recovered and showing no COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days

A confirmed negative test

Confirmed positive test or serological test that shows you have the antibody

Meet all standard FDA blood donation requirements

“Our first two COVID patients have left the hospital, which is really pretty remarkable," Finkler said. "We have had no deaths in the convalescent patients to date.”