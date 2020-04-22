ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – As state leaders discuss plans for reopening businesses and some central Florida beaches open up once again, one high school senior is calling for that to stop.

Ocoee High School Senior Brittany Hart is finishing the rest of her school year at home right now, along with students around the state.

She’s giving up meaningful final moments in the name of stopping the spread and social distancing, but worries that as beaches open up cases may rise. That’s why she sent a letter to Governor Ron DeSantis calling for continued closures, saying this is about the public good.

“There are people losing their family members to the virus, there are students losing moments and memories of their school. It’s affecting everybody and I think that coming together will just help us overall as a state, as a human body, as a people to lower the number of cases and flatten the curve. That’s what we’re all trying to do right now,” Hart said.

She says she’s hopeful the governor will listen to her letter and take action, and that for now people will continue to stay home.

“This is bigger than all of us," Hart said. "It's still a problem. You know, we can’t have a rise because we’re all trying to get together and see each other one last time. Stay home.”