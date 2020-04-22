SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. -- Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown was released from a Sumter County federal prison to home confinement Wednesday, despite not having finished 50% of her sentence.

Brown, who served in Congress for more than 20 years and whose district once stretched from Jacksonville to Orlando, was sentenced in January 2018 to five years in prison on 18 counts involving taking money from a charity and lying on her taxes and Congressional financial disclosure forms.

She had been serving time at the Coleman federal correction complex.

According to the federal Bureau of Prisons website, her release date is listed as May 2, 2022 -- meaning she's served less than half her time in prison.

This contradicts multiple reports and information from knowledgeable sources who say the Department of Justice has ordered that prisoners must have served 50% of their sentence to be considered for home confinement.

The Bureau of Prisons also requires that an inmate be quarantined for 14 days before release.

According to court records, Brown’s attorney had filed for compassionate release two weeks ago but withdrew that request just one day later.

Families of inmates have told Spectrum News that their relatives -- some of whom have served more than half their sentence -- have been waiting weeks to find out whether they qualify for home confinement.

Brown's attorney declined to answer questions, and the Bureau of Prisons has not responded to our request for comment.