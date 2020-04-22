CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Do you want any tree seedlings with that order?
Local restaurants and breweries around the Queen City are celebrating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day in a green and special way. During the week, TreesCharlotte says its partnering with takeout spots by giving away free seedlings to customers picking up curbside/call-ahead orders.
RELATED: Worldwide Shutdown Leads to Visible, Positive Environmental Impacts
According to the website, all the young trees are native to area and are looking for a spot in your yard to grow tall and strong while cleaning the air, adding shade, and providing a habitat for wildlife.
The giveaway started on April 20 and will go on until inventory runs out.
Participating Locations:
- Amelie’s French Bakery: NoDa, Uptown, Park Road and Carmel Commons locations
- Birdsong Brewing Co.
- Brixx Pizza: Dilworth, Foxcroft and Blakeney locations
- Legion Brewing: Plaza-Midwood (starting Tuesday) and SouthPark (starting Wednesday) locations.
- NoDa Brewing: Starting Tuesday
- The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery
- Sabor: NoDa, Southend and SouthPark locations
- The Unknown Brewing Company: Starting Wednesday
- Wooden Robot: SouthEnd location