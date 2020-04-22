CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Do you want any tree seedlings with that order?

Local restaurants and breweries around the Queen City are celebrating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day in a green and special way. During the week, TreesCharlotte says its partnering with takeout spots by giving away free seedlings to customers picking up curbside/call-ahead orders.

RELATED: Worldwide Shutdown Leads to Visible, Positive Environmental Impacts

According to the website, all the young trees are native to area and are looking for a spot in your yard to grow tall and strong while cleaning the air, adding shade, and providing a habitat for wildlife.

The giveaway started on April 20 and will go on until inventory runs out.

Participating Locations: