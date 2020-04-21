TAMPA, Fla. — He may be a 6-time Super Bowl champion and future Hall-of-Famer, but new Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has to follow the rules just like the rest of us.

Brady, only in town a few weeks since signing with the Bucs, was spotted working out in a city park near downtown Monday.

According to Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, the NFL legend was told he had to leave due to the park being closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Parks and Rec staff spotted the quarterback working out while doing their regular park checks.

Speaking recently about his surprising team change this spring, the 42-year-old Brady said on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” it was “just time for a change."

Brady joins the Bucs after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Bucs last month, joining a team with the worst winning percentage in league history.

Tampa Bay hasn’t made the playoffs since 2007 and doesn’t have a postseason win since its lone Super Bowl championship run 18 years ago.