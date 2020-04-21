KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- A gunman fatally shot himself after shooting and wounding another man, opening fire on first responders, and shooting into three homes as his Kissimmee-area house burned down early Monday, officials said.

Deputies: Man opened fire in neighborhood

Another man who was shot is in stable condition

Elijah Marcus Smith's body found in burned house

The alleged shooter was identified as Elijah Marcus Smith, 41, of 246 Strathmore Circle in the gated Remington community west of East Lake Tohopekaliga.

The shooting victim, an unidentified man, was in stable condition, deputies said Tuesday.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is ongoing.

Deputies responded to multiple 911 calls from Strathmore Circle at 4:25 a.m. Monday about shots fired and a house fire.

Smith’s house was “fully engulfed” when deputies arrived four minutes later, according to a statement from Maj. Jacob Ruiz of the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found a man minutes later, called for Osceola County Fire Rescue, and continued to search for other possible gunshot victims.

Fire rescue arrived at 4:37 a.m. to treat the shooting victim and attack the house fire.

“At 4:43 AM, as deputies continued to respond and investigate the incident, a person began shooting in the direction of Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department personnel,” Ruiz said. “The ambush style shooting appeared to be coming from the house that was consumed by fire.”

Deputies and fire personnel sought cover. Authorities set up a perimeter to contain the shooter.

“Due to the fire throughout the home and the suspected gunfire that came from the home, deputies held their position until it was deemed safe to approach the property, once the fire subsided.” Ruiz added.

Sheriff’s Office SWAT members approached the burned-down home at 7:44 a.m.

Smith’s body was found in the debris on the second story of his home. Investigators determined Smith was the only occupant and likely shooter. A handgun and rifle were found on the property. Details about the firearms were not released.

Deputies said gunfire hit three homes and a Fire Rescue vehicle.

The Florida Fire Marshal is assisting with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.