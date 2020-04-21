ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One family got their Hunter’s Creek neighborhood to help brighten people’s days during the coronavirus pandemic.

Family creates drive-by flash mob video

Gets neighbors to participate by dancing to "Uptown Funk"

Family hopes the video will lift spirits during the coronavirus pandemic

Video of a drive-by flash mob was put together by the Madrid family. The video shows residents dancing outside their homes to the song “Uptown Funk.”

So far, the video, which has been shared internationally, has over 15,000 views on YouTube.

“We’ve done some smaller ones where we’ve included maybe one or two families,” Tiffany Madrid said. “We saw how much joy that brought to all of the families and everybody who was in it. So we decided to have a neighborhood one. And have a purpose behind it because we wanted to thank all of our healthcare workers and let them know we’re staying home so they can save the world.”

In their video they’re asking for one thing, for the world to dance it out at home so that healthcare heroes can save the world.