HUDSON, Fla. — A Hudson bar owner applied for a $5K small business grant from Pasco County on Tuesday, the same day the grant was announced.

"They just ask you a few simple questions," said Glen Hobbs, 45, owner of Hobbs' Hideaway. "It literally took like three minutes to upload."

Hobbs said his bar, which does not serve food, was closed on March 16, when the stay-at-home order went into effect due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Since then, Hobbs said he has continued paying his five employees from his savings account.

"I just kind of bumped up their wages from tip wage to as much as I could give them," he said. "They have to survive — they have children, they have families."

Hobbs said he's also paying $2,000 in rent each month and a $700 electric bill to keep his coolers running. The Hobbs' Hideaway owner said if the shutdown goes on for a few more weeks, he'll lose all of his beer that distributors are refusing to take back.

"After so long, the kegs are going to spoil because they're not being used, so if they keep us closed through up until June 1, we're going to lose all of that stock," Hobbs said. "Because everything is going to be out of date. All of your beer is going to sour. Even though we have it refrigerated, everything is going to be out of stock."

Hobbs said the $5,000 grant being offered by Pasco County would greatly help him keep his business afloat.

"It's really going to help supplement a lot," he said. "Hopefully, this comes through because it'll definitely help me and help the girls (employees) out a little bit more. I can keep them going a little bit longer."​

The grant money is being funded through Penny for Pasco and will be distributed on a first-submitted eligible and approved basis. The Pasco Economic Development Council partnered with Pasco County to provide the relief grant for up to 400 small businesses.

To be eligible, the owner must be a Pasco County resident, with their business in good standing, have fewer than 25 employees and must have already applied for Federal Disaster Loan Funding.

Applications are now being accepted at www.PascoEDC.com/Pasco-Grant. There is no deadline to apply.