INDIALANTIC, Fla. — Some of Brevard County's beaches looked more normal Tuesday.

Indialantic, Cocoa Beach and Satellite Beach lift their restrictions

Beachgoers can only be in groups of 5 or less, must be 6 feet apart

All beach access parking lots remain closed until further notice

The ban on sunbathing, sitting in chairs, organized sports and laying on blankets was lifted, starting this week, in Indialantic, Cocoa Beach and Satellite Beach.

Beachgoers can only assemble in groups of five or less and must remain at least six feet apart.

On Tuesday afternoon in Indialantic, we saw most people practicing social distancing, along with some of the first people allowed to sunbathe again.

For the past several weeks, the beachside cities of Cape Canaveral, Cocoa Beach, Indian Harbour Beach, Indialantic and Melbourne Beach had been restricted above the county guidelines of social distancing.

Beachgoers are glad to be back, but want to remain safe.

"I mean, it's for our best," said Diane Cortez. "The distance is the best thing for our safety. Everything depends on the way you see things. So I understand and feel good right now."

Brevard County beaches were closed for a matter of days back in late March, but the county voted to re-open them with the typical social distancing restrictions which are still in effect.

Jogging, walking, fishing, surfing, and swimming is still allowed.

The decision to allow sunbathing again hasn't been decided in Indian Harbour Beach and Melbourne Beach.

Cape Canaveral falls under county guidelines.

