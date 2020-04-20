HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The Spring Furniture Market in central North Carolina has been canceled, but some vendors are using technology to bring their showroom to you.

Universal Furniture Markerting Director Neil Mackenzie says his business relies heavily on the bi-annual market. Meanwhile, President and CEO of High Point Market, Tom Conley says the two furniture markets have an annual impact of $6.7 billion.

According to him, many local businesses rely on the market twice a year for their success.

However, to keep the spirit alive, Mackenzie says Universal Furniture has decided to create a virtual furniture market experience for their customers to show off their new collection "Getaway" with Coastal Living Magazine.

"You can do a 360 virtual tour of our showroom, they can watch a video with our product development team taking them through the product," she says.

The next High Point market is scheduled for the week of October 17.

Registration for the fall market will be open in mid-July.