This weekend was supposed to kick off the annual Shawangunk Wine Trail Wine and Bites tour, but because of the coronavirus outbreak that was canceled.

Each year, wineries along the Shawangunk Wine Trail welcome wine connoisseurs from across the region to their vineyards to eat, drink, and be merry as they explore the best wine the Hudson Valley has to offer but this year grape lovers will have to take their vino to go as they move to curbside pickups.

“They can go online you place an order, and you pay over the phone or online and so when they come in, they just either honk their horn or give us a call, and then we come out we bring it out," said Baldwin Winery Owner Wendy Landolina. "And with every order, we're giving them a coupon for a free wine tasting when they come back when everything's safe.”

The trail spans 80 miles between Orange and Ulster counties and includes 15 family-owned wineries and vineyards that offer events throughout the year that help bring business to the region.

“it's the first time they're gonna get an opportunity to visit each one of the wineries on the Shawangunk Wine Trail and get an opportunity for us to get some new customers, the wine trail brings new customers to our businesses,” said Alex Landolina, Baldwin Winery owner.

The Landolina’s say the wineries on the trail bring in thousands of tourists each weekend which is not only a boost to their business but also for the local economy but because of COVID-19 the added revenue is down.

“People come up they're eating out they're getting hotel rooms,” Wendy said.

“Every little piece is a cog in the in the big scheme of things, and unfortunately it affects all of us,” said Alex.

So until the pandemic ends wine lovers will have to log on to ShawangunkWineTrail.com to order their Pinot Grigio or Cabernet from their favorite winery. Along with the curbside pickups Baldwin winery is also offering virtual wine tastings. For more information go to their website BaldwinVineyards.com.