ORLANDO, Fla. — The struggle is real for Central Florida’s service industry. But a new kind of "tip pool" just might help in critical ways. Here's how:

1. COVID-19 impacts: Eric Arroyo is a bartender on Wall St. in downtown Orlando. He lives paycheck-to-paycheck. Nothing's coming in right now due to the coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home order.

Since bars are closed, he's not getting any tips, which are the bulk of his income and more than his paycheck.

“A good check would be, like, 50 bucks,” Arroyo said.

2. Workers struggle: In Orange County, there are 214,071 hospitality workers, according to the Department of Labor. That's about one quarter of the people who work (862,028) in the county.

The pandemic is closing many of their places of work.

“[I'm] just watching my bank account slowly decrease, decrease, decrease," Arroyo explained.

3. “Tip pool”: Enter Michael Grossman. The local attorney (Grossman Law, P.A.) is one of Arroyo's regulars.

“I wouldn't be a lawyer sitting here talking to you if I didn't have a job working in hospitality," Grossman said.

So he started up something called the “Orlando Tip Pool.”

It's a virtual tip jar, and Grossman is hoping folks can donate at least the dollar amount they'd typically tip their bartenders or servers.

4. How it works: You can send cash to the tip jar through the end of the month. At the end, Grossman will divide the donations among all the qualified hospitality workers.

5. Apply: Arroyo has applied. “It takes, like, 5 minutes, tops," he said.

To apply for the money, the Orlando Tip Pool requires a pay stub showing that you worked in hospitality in Orange or Osceola counties between Feb 1, 2020 and now. You also need verification from your boss.