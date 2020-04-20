The dining room may be empty…

But Renee’s Diner in North Adams is open amid the coronavirus crisis.

Owner Renee Tessier says the adjustment to take-out only service has been challenging.

“We’ve had to adjust with how we’re approaching taking customers, so one customer in the building at a time. And then packaging up all the food and getting it out the door is a little bit challenging.”

Although business is steady, they’re seeing fewer customers than usual.

Tessier says she’s had to lay-off most of her staff and shorten the diner’s hours…

“I was open 7 days a week, and now I have to close one of the days so I can pay bills and buy supplies. I’m solely taking orders and waitressing take-out orders for the business.”

However, Tessier says she’ll soon be able to bring some of her employees back…

Thanks to a loan from the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

“The P.P.P. loan will cover 75% of the payroll for my employees, so I will call them back to work some hours cleaning or take-out.”

Tessier says she’s optimistic they’ll be able to stay open throughout the pandemic…

And is prepared to make changes to ensure everyone’s safety once diners are allowed back into the building.

“I’m interested in using the outdoor patio when it gets warmer, maybe I’ll push the tables further apart. I’m going to do whatever I need to do to make my customers happy and comfortable.”