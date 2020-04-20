The state this weekend declared marinas can open for business and for the manager of Mayer’s Marina in Webster, that’s a big relief.

"If we weren't, and we're forced to close, that would be devastating," said Allison Mayer, manager of Mayer's Marina. "Marinas are strictly summer businesses and they have a few months to make their money, but they have 12 months of expenses."

Allowing the marinas to operate during the coronavirus pandemic is a part of a coordinated effort between New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

"Throughout this pandemic, we've worked closely with our friends in neighboring states to implement a uniform regional approach to reducing the spread of the virus," said Governor Andrew Cuomo. "Aligning our policies in this area is another example of that strong partnership, and will help ensure there is no confusion or 'state shopping' when it comes to marinas and boatyards."

Locally, Mayer says Monroe County has the highest amount of registered boats in upstate New York and if marinas had to stay closed, it would also hurt other businesses.

"The marina supply companies that supply all of the marinas, the ship stores, the boat dealers with flares and life jackets and paddles and line and all of those things. They go down the drain. It's all interconnected," said Mayer.

While the marina is open again, Mayer is reminding those who go out in the water to not raft out and not to help others with their ropes as it could spread the virus.

"I believe going out in your boat is a therapeutic thing. It's a healthy thing as long as you follow the COVID-19 distancing rules. It's such a beautiful here in the summer and on the water. People would go crazy if they couldn't go out," said Mayer.

Chartered boat services or rentals are still prohibited by New York state.