ORLANDO, Fla. – Executives with Disney and Universal have been appointed to Gov. Ron DeSantis’s task force to reopen Florida’s economy.
Walt Disney World president Josh D’Amaro and Universal Orlando Resort CEO John Sprouls are both part of the committee who will help lead efforts to restart Florida’s economy following impacts from the coronavirus pandemic.
The task force’s executive committee is comprised of 22 business, education, tourism and state leaders. In addition to D’Amaro and Sprouls, members include:
- Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez, Lieutenant Governor of Florida
- Jimmy Patronis, Florida Chief Financial Officer
- Ashley Moody, Florida Attorney General
- President Bill Galvano, President, Florida Senate
- Speaker Jose Oliva, Speaker, Florida House of Representatives
- Senator Wilton Simpson, President-Designate, Florida Senate
- Representative Chris Sprowls, Speaker-Designate, Florida House of Representatives
- Commissioner Richard Corcoran, Commissioner of Education
- Jamal Sowell, President & CEO, Enterprise Florida, Inc.
- Mayor Carlos Gimenez, Mayor, Miami-Dade County
- Mayor Dale Holness, Mayor, Broward County
- Mayor David Kerner, Mayor, Palm Beach County
- John Couris, President & CEO, Tampa General Hospital
- Josh D’Amaro, President, Walt Disney World Resort
- Todd Jones, CEO, Publix Super Markets
- Syd Kitson, Chairman, Board of Governors for the State University System
- Paul Reilly, Chairman & CEO, Raymond James Financial
- Alex Sanchez, President & CEO, Florida Bankers Association
- Eric Silagy, President & CEO, Florida Power & Light Company
- John Sprouls, CEO, Universal Orlando Resort, Executive Vice President, Universal Parks & Resorts
- Patrick Sunderlin, Vice President, Global Supply Chain, Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Joe York, President, AT&T Florida and Caribbean
Theme park leaders were also recently named to Orange County Mayor Jerry Deming’s Economic Recovery Task Force.
Those leaders include Thomas Mazloum, senior vice president of Walt Disney World Resorts and Transportation Operations; Rich Costales, executive vice president of Universal Orlando Resort operations; and Brad Gilmour, vice president of operations at SeaWorld.
Florida’s theme parks have been closed since mid-march.