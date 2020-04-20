ORLANDO, Fla. – Executives with Disney and Universal have been appointed to Gov. Ron DeSantis’s task force to reopen Florida’s economy.

Disney President, Universal Orlando CEO part of Reopen Florida task force

Other members of the executive committee include state, business leaders

Walt Disney World president Josh D’Amaro and Universal Orlando Resort CEO John Sprouls are both part of the committee who will help lead efforts to restart Florida’s economy following impacts from the coronavirus pandemic.

The task force’s executive committee is comprised of 22 business, education, tourism and state leaders. In addition to D’Amaro and Sprouls, members include:

Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez, Lieutenant Governor of Florida

Jimmy Patronis, Florida Chief Financial Officer

Ashley Moody, Florida Attorney General

President Bill Galvano, President, Florida Senate

Speaker Jose Oliva, Speaker, Florida House of Representatives

Senator Wilton Simpson, President-Designate, Florida Senate

Representative Chris Sprowls, Speaker-Designate, Florida House of Representatives

Commissioner Richard Corcoran, Commissioner of Education

Jamal Sowell, President & CEO, Enterprise Florida, Inc.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez, Mayor, Miami-Dade County

Mayor Dale Holness, Mayor, Broward County

Mayor David Kerner, Mayor, Palm Beach County

John Couris, President & CEO, Tampa General Hospital

Josh D’Amaro, President, Walt Disney World Resort

Todd Jones, CEO, Publix Super Markets

Syd Kitson, Chairman, Board of Governors for the State University System

Paul Reilly, Chairman & CEO, Raymond James Financial

Alex Sanchez, President & CEO, Florida Bankers Association

Eric Silagy, President & CEO, Florida Power & Light Company

John Sprouls, CEO, Universal Orlando Resort, Executive Vice President, Universal Parks & Resorts

Patrick Sunderlin, Vice President, Global Supply Chain, Lockheed Martin Corporation

Joe York, President, AT&T Florida and Caribbean

Theme park leaders were also recently named to Orange County Mayor Jerry Deming’s Economic Recovery Task Force.

Those leaders include Thomas Mazloum, senior vice president of Walt Disney World Resorts and Transportation Operations; Rich Costales, executive vice president of Universal Orlando Resort operations; and Brad Gilmour, vice president of operations at SeaWorld.

Florida’s theme parks have been closed since mid-march.