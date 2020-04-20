CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The owner of Dilworth Neighborhood Grille has been counting the number of days his dining hall has been closed.



“When you lose half your sales, you got to get some of it back somehow,” Dilworth Neighborhood Grille owner Matt Wohlfarth said.



He knew he had to come up with a plan. A few weeks ago he realized the items that are usually used up in his dining hall are now just sitting around. So he started selling toilet paper, paper towels, gloves, and a whole list of food items to customers.



“A lot of it is just portioned as you would want it for a sandwich,” Wohlfarth said. “It’s not like you are going to Sam's Club.”



Wohlfarth said after the stay-at-home order was issued, they went from around 60 employees to eight. Over the last few weeks he has been able to re-hire and bring that number to 30 employees, thanks to dine-out, grocery, and other partnerships.



“That is a sign that we are selling more, that is important to everyone here because it means they have a job to come back to,” Wohlfarth said.



Showmars restaurants in Charlotte are also doing the same.



“That was really the moment for us when we looked at our order catalog and said, you know we can get these things,” Showmars manager, Zack Zitsos said.



Dilworth Neighborhood Grille is evening adding to the list. They are now offering Marble Slab Creamery ice cream.



“Normally, you want to focus on a couple of things and do them great, but if those things are gone then you have to do something else,” Wohlfarth said. “We do free delivery.”



It’s an example of one business doing whatever it takes to stay afloat during these unprecedented times.



Sysco has released a list of some of the restaurants supplying groceries in Charlotte: