MELBOURNE, Fla. -- First responders in Brevard County this week have the chance to skip the drive-thru line and get tested for coronavirus.

After making an appointment, any Brevard County first responder -- officers, deputies, medical workers, and firefighters, for example -- can get tested for coronavirus even if they don't have any symptoms. The test is quick and can be done during their regular work shift.

“There's no cost for first responders," Health First internal medicine physician Dr. Mario Ruberte says. "We want to do the right thing for the community."

"It's important for first responders to be protected. They are the first ones out there, and as long as they know their status in reference to COVID-19, the community will be safer,” Ruberte says.

This past week, Cocoa Police announced one of their own tested positive for the virus, making it the first reported law enforcement case in Brevard.

First responders who want to be tested need to call Health First's scheduling office at 321-434-3131 to get an appointment. The drive-thru testing site will be open 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Health First Medical Group Gateway, 1223 Gateway Drive in Melbourne.