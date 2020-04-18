ASHEBORO, N.C. – Many breweries have transitioned to beer-to-go sales and curbside pick-up, but one Asheboro brewery is taking things a step further and driving its stouts, IPAs, and sours right to your doorstep.

With a stay-at-home order in place, Four Saints Brewing Company is bringing the brewery experience to you.

Joel McClosky is the co-owner, and he told us that the brewer decided to give delivery a try for the first time on Saturday.

"It's certainly a change to anything we've done in the past five years," McClosky said.

For five years, McClosky and his partner have been serving the Asheboro community, but now that things are different, they're still making it work.

"We don't have an immense cash reserve to fall back on, and so at this point, just like any local restaurant or local retail shop, we're doing the best we can," McClosky added.

Delivery is one of the new innovative ways the small business is working through the COVID-19 pandemic. McClosky told us, it's something that may become the new normal moving forward.

"There's still certain work to be done to see what happens afterwards, but I think a lot of businesses are seeing that there are other ways, new ways, maybe more efficient ways of doing business, and it's going to be a different landscape when it's all done," he said.

The brewery already has a lot of support from the community. On the first day of deliveries they had 10 orders. McClosky told us, if all goes well they're planning to expand their deliveries to other parts of Randolph County.

You can order online or over the phone by calling 336-610-3722. There is a $20 minimum and a $5 delivery charge. They may check your ID if they feel it is necessary.