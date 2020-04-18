A state senator is expanding an investigation into the live ticketing industry after Ticketmaster appeared to change its refund policy with the pandemic underway. The company drawing plenty of heat on social media.

The New York Times this week was first to report a policy-wording change last month on Ticketmaster's website. On March 13, that read refunds available for events postponed, rescheduled, or canceled.

On March 14, it was changed to just say canceled. Senator James Skoufis called it an outrage.

“This is very clearly an attempt to rip off New Yorkers and Americans who are stuck with tickets for indefinitely postponed events. Ticketmaster should be ashamed of themselves,” Skoufis said.

Skoufis is asking New York's Attorney General to get involved. Her office tells us they are already looking into it.

Ticketmaster says event organizers need time to decide if they will reschedule. Then there might be a refund window for those events not canceled outright.