KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A Kissimmee-based food truck took a generous donation and chose to pay it forward, providing free meals for more than 350 health care workers at a Kissimmee hospital Friday.

Abraham and Gabriella Henriquez, along with their Colombian partner Andres Toro, have brought together a South American culinary fusion of sorts with Los Cipotes Food Truck .

They parked their truck outside AdventHealth Kissimmee and, with help from another local eatery, Estelinas Restaurant , fed hundreds of employees at the facility for free at a time when they, like many other small businesses, face an uncertain future.

Having received financial help from a relative to keep their operation going, they turned around and decided to help the people doing all they can to keep others healthy and safe.

“I just want people to know, we want other small businesses to know, that we know you are struggling, because we are struggling, too,” Gabriella Henriquez said. “But sometimes, with a heartache, we can all overcome it if we all build together, if we all do it together.”

