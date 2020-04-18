CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Olde Mecklenburg Brewery is usually hosting dozens of events this time of year that bring out huge crowds. Because of the stay-at-home order however, that can’t happen and now they’ve had to reshape their business model.

BEER-TO-GO: That's how many breweries in Charlotte are surviving. Tonight @SpecNewsCLT I explain how they're changing their business model and some are even delivering to your doorstep. @oldemeckbrew @UnknownBrewing. pic.twitter.com/dhegB0RJAl — Kari Beal (@KariBealTV) April 18, 2020

“We basically have three legs where we sell our business,” Olde Mecklenburg Brewery Director of Sales, Ryan Self said. “We have our bars, restaurants, hotels, golf courses. We have our Harris Teeter, Total Wine, and grocery stores. And then we have here.”

Self said two of those legs were basically taken away with the stay-at-home order.

“I’m hesitant to say things are good, because it’s quite slow in the grand scheme of things,” Self said.

That’s why they have resorted to curbside pickup for beer and food.

“Pull on up, we have a chip for the card,” Self said. “We don’t have to touch your card. We will put the beer or food in your trunk. We are trying to have as minimal interaction with folks and keep them safe, while giving them the beer they want.”

Saturday afternoon several cars drove up.

“I want to keep the local economy thriving and the only way I can ensure I can sit on one of those patio chairs in the future is to make sure we keep putting money into this business,” customer Blake Self said.

Some breweries, like The Unknown Brewing Company, will even deliver right to your door if you live nearby.

“Overall it has been very different and a learning process,” The Unknown Brewing Co. Director of Marketing Tyler Powell said.

Powell said they have also starting making hand sanitizer and hosting events, like virtual trivia on social media.

“Social media is really our main advertising tool right now,” Powell said. “It’s the only way to let people know what we are doing.”

Between social media and word-of-mouth, Self said so far, the drive-thru sales have been good.

“Going to your local brewery or a local shop is a big thing,” Self said. “So that is a big message in our social media. To let customers know, one, we appreciate you, and two, it matters.”

Most breweries start their curbside pickup in the afternoon, so make sure to check their website or Facebook page for times and details.