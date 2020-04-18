Big M in Gates quickly enacted a "No Mask, No Service" policy after Governor Andrew Cuomo mandated everyone wear masks in public when you physically can't practice social distancing.

"It's for the betterment of everybody," said Brian McNamara, owner of Big M.

With signs at the store's entrance that say "To enter you must wear a mask," McNamara adds customers quickly adjusted to the new policy.

"There have been a few people that have forgotten and they went back to their car and got the mask or they've pulled their shirt and covered up their faces and their nose and went in and out quickly," McNamara explained.

Customers like Chipper Smith and Emily Whaley believe it's the right move.

"Sucks you gotta wear it. It's not going to hurt anybody. It's going to keep you safe," said Smith.

"I've been wearing a mask everywhere I go," added Whaley.

Trevor Osman hopes this policy helps bring a return to normalcy as soon as possible.

"You just don't know where people have been and who they've been in contact with nowadays. Hopefully, we will get through it fast. So with this kind of protection, it helps. I'm sure of it." said Osman.

Big M also installed plexiglass at the cash register to add an extra layer of protection between the customer and cashier.

"Anybody that comes into my store, I want them to feel comfortable. I want to protect my employees and my customers. It's just common sense and that seems to be the way that people are accepted," said McNamara.