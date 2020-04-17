ORLANDO, Fla. — State Rep. Anna Eskamani released a list outlining the 1,000 small businesses in Florida who received emergency bridge loans.

Florida allocated only $50 million in bridge loans

1,000 businesses received loans; more than 38,000 applied

The businesses received a collective $49.4 million from Florida’s Small Business Emergency Bridge Loans program.

Orlando hotelier Alpesh Khushal received $300,000 for his companies that own a series of hotels on International Drive (made in three separate $100,000 loans).

The pair that owns Crafted Beer & Wine, Menagerie Eater, and Orlando Wine Company also received $300,000 from the program, while John Rivers, who is listed as the borrower for three Central Florida area 4 Rivers Smokehouse restaurants also received $300,000, again all in individual $100,000 loans, plus an additional $100,000 for The Coop in Winter Park.

John Burr, owner of Longdoggers locations in Brevard County, received money from the program. We previously reported that Burr planned to use money from a separate federal program, the CARES Act, to raise his employee's salaries while the locations move to to-go only service. According to the list, Burr received $410,000 for his businesses in bridge loans

There were 127 $100,000 loans issued totaling $12.7 million.

About $1 million was distributed through 14 loans ranging between $60,000 and $99,000.

The bulk of the funding was provided in 623 loans, each for $50,000.

Some 180 loans were distributed, between $9,000 and $40,000 totaling $4.5 million.