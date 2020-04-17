YBOR CITY, Fla. -- An Ybor City company known for its paint products is adapting to the current times.

For decades, Sun Paints and Coating has been the place most of Tampa Bay turned to for all things paint. Now the company is adding a new item to its catalog.

CEO Michael Hyer started making hand sanitizer after the much-needed and coveted item flew off the store shelves as coronavirus swept through the state.

Sun Paints already had raw materials for the product in stock, so the company started producing the germ killing substance.

"We're a family owned company and we have roots here in Tampa and we want to support wherever we can," Hyer said.

In three weeks, workers have been able to produce about 2,000 gallons of hand sanitizer. Police officers, firefighters, and medical workers were the first to receive the free sanitizer.

"They couldn't believe it. They said, 'What could we give you for this?' And I said don't worry about giving anything for this. We're proud of you and proud of what you do and want to support you," Hyer said.

Vivian Santos is one of the staffers now mainly responsible for packing and shipping this in-demand product.

"I was happy with it because it's the satisfaction that we can help people that are on the front line," Santos said.

The company said it has no plans to stop making the sanitizer anytime soon. They are selling it at Sun Paint stores throughout Tampa Bay.

Sun Paint also said it produces the sanitizer in accordance with CDC and World Health Organization guidelines.