ORLANDO, Fla. — Second Harvest Food Bank is receiving more fresh produce from local farms because of the coronavirus pandemic to feed the community.

1. “Right now, Second Harvest Food Bank is distributing twice what we’d normally be distributing," said Greg Higgerson, Second Harvest Food Bank chief development officer.

2. Half of the meals are made up of fresh produce.

3. The fresh produce comes from local farms. The food bank and local farms have partnered for years where the farms donate or sell produce at a cheaper price to the food bank to avoid as much food waste as possible.

4. Higgerson said the coronavirus increased the amount of produce the food bank now receives.

“We started to see a big uptick in fresh produce in the middle of March when restaurants began closing their doors, theme parks and so on, a lot of fresh produce started flowing,” Higgerson said.

5. The food bank is also receiving double the amount of dairy products and eggs.

6. Higgerson said it is costly to maintain the fresh produce and more donations are needed.

"It’s a very perishable product that needs to turn quickly and there is a lot of cost involved as well as a capacity issue,” he said.

Second Harvest Food Bank works with food pantries and other food distribution programs to get food out to the community. If you can help Second Harvest in any way, head to the food bank's website.