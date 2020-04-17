LAKE COUNTY, Fla. -- The governor’s “safer at home order” has forced many businesses deemed as non-essential to close their doors, but that's not stopping one business in Lake County from still trying to help its clients and the community.

Clermont salon closed in March because of coronavirus

The owners are creating hair kits for clients

Clients can also get tutorials on how to do touchups, etc

The Flying Scissors Salon and Spa in Clermont had to close its doors in late March. A lot of their products moved to Giovanny Andrade and his wife's home. They are the co-owners of the salon.

“These are unprecedented times, and we have had to come up with creative ways to sustain our business and find solutions for our guests,” Andrade said.

Thy have put together hair kits that are delivered to the clients homes. The clients can then get video tutorials on how to do these touchups to their hair until the salon opens back up.

“Less to worry about, and at least one less thing to worry about with these hard times,” Andrade said.

A portion of the sales from the kits sold goes towards Matthews Hope Ministries, which helps out the homeless.

As for Andrade’s business they have 22 employees. They have applied for a Payment Protection Program loan and are hoping to get some help of their own to support its employees during this tough time.

“We are waiting to get approved and move forward with that, and if we are not I hope the government will bring additional funds to help small businesses that needed it,” Andrade said.