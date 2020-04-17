NATIONWIDE — President Donald Trump has given governors a road map for recovering from the economic pain of the coronavirus pandemic, laying out “a phased and deliberate approach” to restoring normal activity in places that have strong testing and are seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases.

“We’re starting our life again,” Trump said during his daily press briefing. “We’re starting rejuvenation of our economy again.”

He added, “This is a gradual process.”

The new guidelines are aimed at easing restrictions in areas with low transmission of the coronavirus, while holding the line in harder-hit locations. They make clear that the return to normalcy will be a far longer process than Trump initially envisioned, with federal officials warning that some social distancing measures may need to remain in place through the end of the year to prevent a new outbreak.

And they largely reinforce plans already in the works by governors, who have primary responsibility for public health in their states.

“You’re going to call your own shots,” Trump told the governors Thursday afternoon in a conference call, according to an audio recording obtained by The Associated Press. “We’re going to be standing alongside of you.”

Places with declining infections and strong testing would begin a three-phase gradual reopening of businesses and schools.

In phase one, for instance, the plan recommends strict social distancing for all people in public. Gatherings larger than 10 people are to be avoided and nonessential travel is discouraged.

In phase two, people are encouraged to maximize social distancing and limit gatherings to no more than 50 people unless precautionary measures are taken. Travel could resume.

Phase three envisions a return to normalcy for most Americans, with a focus on identification and isolation of any new infections.

Trump said recent trends in some states were so positive that they could almost immediately begin taking the steps laid out in phase one.

“They will be able to go literally tomorrow,” Trump said.

The guidelines recommend that states pass checkpoints that look at new cases, testing and surveillance data over the prior 14 days before advancing from one phase to another.

Governors of both parties made clear they will move at their own pace.

Florida's jobless still a main concern for governor's office

With millions more added to the unemployment rolls this week – there’s continued growing concern about the overall economy.

More than 180,000 workers in Florida filed claims with the state’s overwhelmed and struggling unemployment system last week, raising the state’s total seeking jobless benefits to over a half million people since many parts of the Sunshine State went under lockdown last month.

Under normal times someone who’s collecting unemployment would have to re-certify every two weeks, but these are not normal times, so Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has suspended that rule for the time being.

For weeks people have been struggling to apply for benefits through the state’s unemployment system, Governor DeSantis says one of the main issues is the sheer volume of people logging on to file claims.

The state has successfully received more than 800,000 unemployment claims so far, not to mention the untold number of people unable to file claims because of system problems.

Governor DeSantis says waiving this bureaucratic rule will hopeful help the overburdened system.

“If the system is suffering under too much stress, why would we want people to have to go on and rectify that?" DeSantis said. "We know what the economy is doing right now.”

This week, the governor has also appointed a new person to head the Department of Economic Opportunity.

He’s hired additional employees to take unemployment calls and has added extra servers to the system to handle the increase of unemployment applications.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.