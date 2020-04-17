PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office has arrested a business owner for not complying with the "safer-at-home" order.

Galen Wood owns "Kitchen Table Games" on 66th Street in Pinellas Park.

According to authorities, Wood was warned multiple times in the past few weeks to close his business, which had been deemed "non-essential."

Officials said he refused and was still open.

Wood, 36, was arrested Thursday evening and charged with operating and traveling to a non-essential business.

He was released a short time later after posting a $500 bail.

Galen Wood was arrested and charged with operating and traveling to a non-essential business. (Pinellas County Jail)