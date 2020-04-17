ORLANDO, Fla. -- The struggle for small business owners across the state is becoming even harder as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Many in Central Florida were looking to Small Business Administration loan programs as a lifeline, but for now, that cash is gone. With the hustle and bustle in the kitchen at downtown Orlando's Nikki’s Place, you could easily forget about the pandemic crisis sweeping the globe.

Restaurant manager and namesake Shannea “Nikki” Akins says Southern "comfort food" prepared by her father, Chef Nick Akins, is the remedy for stability in a time of uncertainty.

“We are taking all the precautions we can to be as safe as possible, so you can still come out and feed your family and still feel like you have some type of normalcy,” Shannea Akins said.

She says overall, sales are down more than 30% at the family restaurant -- that's reminiscent of a 2015 fire that shut the community staple down for little over a year.

"We all had to get different jobs, including myself," she said.

This time around, Akins doesn't plan on going anywhere. She's fighting hard to keep the doors open.

She thought she could turn to resources such as a federal loan through the Paycheck Protection Program, but that well has also run dry -- no funds were available as of Friday.

“It's over, and they aren't accepting more applications, SBA is not accepting more applications as of right now, so we are like, 'OK,' we are in the middle and didn’t act fast enough," Akins said. "Will there be money... Will they have accessibility to what all be available later on?"

There is a chance that more funds could be made available for the PPP, but there's no guarantee or timetable. In the meantime, other state resources such as the Black Business Loan Program are available. And this week, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer announced a resource for small business owners called the Business Recovery Assistance and Collaborative Engagement, or BRACE, program that could provide some assistance.

Meanwhile, Akins is finding peace through recipes of hope, whipped up in her restaurant's kitchen.

“We are just going to do with some good old food. Y’all know y’all hungry,” she says with an optimistic smile.