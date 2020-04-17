ORLANDO, Fla. — More unsettled weather awaits in the weekend forecast as showers continue to affect Central Florida.

On Friday, coverage will be much lower than yesterday, but there still could be a stray shower or storm around during the afternoon. Expect plenty of clouds with limited sun as highs return to the low 80s.

This setup will lead to more poor to hazardous boating conditions for those heading offshore.

Winds from the east will be between 15 to 20 knots before diminishing this afternoon. Offshore seas will be in the range of 4 to 6 feet. It will be choppy on the Intracoastal Waterway.

Unsettled weather will linger into the weekend with the front as southwest winds and deeper moisture returns tomorrow.

This will create a higher coverage of showers and storms scattered about in the afternoon. The coverage of rain will scale back on Sunday before the next cold front slides in on Monday with a better chance of wet weather.

A brighter, drier pattern should return for the middle of the week as high pressure builds in.