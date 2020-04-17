ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings on Friday revealed who will be part of his Economic Recovery Task Force.

Orange County mayor reveals Economic Recovery Task Force

Disney World, Universal and SeaWorld leadership on the list

The task force will help with restarting the local economy

Thomas Mazloum, senior vice president of Walt Disney World Resorts and Transportation Operations, Rich Costales, executive vice president of Universal Orlando Resort operations, and Brad Gilmour, vice president of operations at SeaWorld, are among of list of people who will come up with ways to restart the local economy amid COVID-19.

Other names on the list include Orlando Economic Partnership president Tim Giuliani, Visit Orlando president George Aguel, Darden COO Dave George, CareerSource Central Florida president Pamela Nabors, Dr. Phillips Performing Art Center president Kathy Ramsberger and Orlando International Airport CEO Phil Brown.

The task force also includes representatives from surrounding counties such as Lake, Osceola and Seminole.

“These are some of the best and brightest minds in our community, and the public-private Task Force will come up with recommendations to reopen Orange County using the most safe and sensible avenues possible,” Demings said in statement.

The task force will meet to work on ways to reopen Orange County, including a phased approach to easing restrictions.

The first meeting will be held Wednesday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The meeting will be broadcast on TV and streamed on the Orange County website.

Restaurants, hotels, theme parks and other businesses have been fully or partially closed because of the pandemic. The closures have caused businesses to furlough thousands of workers.