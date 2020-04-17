NORTHBRIDGE - The coronavirus impacting a Salvation Army Thrift Store. The location in Northbridge is closing next month.

Captain Donald Graham says it wasn't an easy decision, but they are no longer able to raise funds to support rehabilitation programs for people in need.

Graham says the pandemic played a major role in the decision, but says it seemed like the most responsible choice.

He wants to remind people the store may be closing, but they are not stopping all of their services.

Graham said, “The Salvation Army will still be in the community. Where the family stores come into play, the family stores help support the adult rehabilitation center. There is still the social services aspect of the Salvation Army that will remain daily. We just had to come to decision to close the family store."

The store had been in operation for 25 years on Providence Road in Northbridge. It will close May 1. ​