MELBOURNE, Fla. – A Space Coast-area company is working to help healthcare workers on the front lines by giving them an extra layer of protection.

Melbourne company creating intubation boxes for health care workers

Trinectics Group in Melbourne is normally designing products like plastic parts through 3D modeling and welding. But when it saw the need to help medical professionals treating COVID-19 patients, the company jumped at the chance to help.

It's called an Intubation Box and is the brainchild of an anesthesiologist​ from Taiwan.

The piece of equipment is designed to protect and shield nurses and doctors during the medical procedure where a tube is placed in the patient's trachea through the nose or mouth.

The box protects areas of the body that aren't covered by a mask, gloves or sleeves.

"From original conception to cardboard prototype to final product, was less than seven days," Trinectics Group vice president James Stern said.

Stern adds the boxes can be disinfected after each use and reused over and over again.

The boxes are being sent to hospitals in Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia and Puerto Rico.