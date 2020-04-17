CLERMONT, Fla. — Standing proudly in the heart of Clermont as a testament to days of old is one of the original road side attractions: The Florida Citrus Tower.

Scott Homan said he and his family consider themselves the caretakers of the facility, which opened in 1956.

"It's a special tourist attraction and a spot for anyone who wants to know about the citrus industry," Homan said. "And what it used to be like in Central Florida."

The tower has remain opened for more than 70 years, ushering guests to an observation deck 226 feet in the air.

But after decades of this time old tradition, they closed their doors in an effort to help with social distancing during the pandemic.

But not all is lost for this iconic local staple.

When the sun sets these days, a little Christmas magic lights up the Central Florida night.

"Originally this was planned for Christmas," Homan said. "But my wife and I wanted to be a blessing so with the funding we decided to put it up. Not the whole show but a portion of it to be a blessing for others."

Each night like clock work, eight strands of dancing lights illuminate the tower, running a staggering height of 135 feet.

It's just a portion of their massive Christmas show they plan to bring back in December but something that's been leaving the community with hope."Kids are watching it," Homan said. "People are taking pictures from their backyard where they can see the tower so it's been nice. Our goal has been to be what we call a beacon of hope."