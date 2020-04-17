ORLANDO, Fla. — The remembrance honoring the victims of the Pulse tragedy will be a virtual experience this year because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Pulse will hold a virtual memorial ceremony this year

OnePulse Foundation CEO says having a large group won't be safe

Annual Rainbow Run moving to September

Barbara Poma, CEO of onePULSE Foundation , says they are still working on the format, but the annual ceremony will be held at June 12, at the Pulse Interim Memorial. People will be able to watch online. Poma says it wasn’t an easy decision, but the changes are meant to keep people healthy.

“We have been holding on for as long as we can because we know how important June 12 is for the families, survivors, first responders and our community, and we wanted to be able to make sure that we could gather," Poma said. "But it just seems as if it is not going to be safe.”