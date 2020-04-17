NATIONWIDE — Now that the Centers for Disease Control has OK'd the use of cloth face masks to help protect people from coronavirus, a large variety of options have popped up online.

Cloth masks are not as effective as N95 respirator masks, but they provide a marginal level of protection. The CDC says cloth masks also help keep people who may have the virus from transmitting it to others.

Many companies have switched gears from their normal production to making face masks. Some companies are also giving back to health care workers each time they sell a mask.

1. Alice and Olivia

$10

For every mask sold, the company is donating one to communities in need.

2. American Blanket Company

$29 (5 pack)

For each fleece mask purchased, one is donated to first responders and health care workers.

3. Arm the Animals

$18.99

For each mask sold, one is donated to California hospitals, medical facilities, and emergency workers.

4. Buck Mason

$20

This company also donates masks to essential workers.

5. Custom Ink

$30 (12 pack)

This company offers a good deal if you are buying masks for a family.

6. Dear Kate

$30

The company’s masks are made from the same technology it uses to make its undies and activewear comfortable.

Etsy

Etsy offers a large variety of masks from small businesses. Here are a few of them:

7. Etsy: Clothes Companion

$8.00

This company switched from making fashion for pets to fashionable cotton masks for humans.

8. Etsy: HandmadeByErinDesign

$10

This small business makes masks for children and adults.

9. Etsy: KSGiftspink

$12

These masks, made in West Orange, New Jersey, include a filter pocket.

10. Etsy: MainstreetX

$15

These masks include a filter pocket and come in three sizes.

11. Etsy: SpinnyShoppe

$11.95

This small business sells sponge face masks with mesh filters.

12. Hedley&Bennett

$22

This company has transitioned its sewing lines from making aprons in Vernon, CA to making masks. For each mask purchased, one is donated to people working on the frontlines to fight coronavirus.

13. House of Nambili

$15

This company makes, colorful, cotton masks with African-inspired prints.

 
 
 
 
 
I've been doing my best to keep things positive throughout this pandemic. Today, I watched/read the news... It's heartbreaking 💔 I look at all the masks made and the many more in production and wonder if my efforts are making a dent?? I had to take a moment... to cry, meditate, stretch, drink water, hug my husband, call my family, check on friends that tested positive... My dad always says, "when in battle, you can't stop to look around to see who's winning. You must keep fighting." New York is still fighting and so am I. Thank you again for your support, time, prayers, and donations. Today is hard. Tomorrow will be better. #staysafestayhome ・・・ #HouseOfNambili #HoNTribe #fitsbyHoN #culturaldecor #accessories #HoNFaceMask #masks4all #africanprints #africanwaxprints #masks #covid19 #instadesign #diy #handmade #madeinbrooklyn #design #interiordesign #buyblack #entrepreneur #womeninbusiness #blackgirlmagic #melanated #artist #creative #f12images #shotoniPhone11Pro

14. Love Your Melon

$10 (10 pack)

These company switched from making hats to masks. The one-time use masks are made from surgical wrap with microbial barrier protection.

 
 
 
 
 
Earlier this week, we announced a new face mask that we designed to not only improve the speed and lessen the cost of production, but also to increase the level of protection it can provide over cotton masks. We are able to make these masks quickly and in bulk.⁣ ⁣ We will be releasing parts of our Face Mask Collection this Friday, April 10th at 10 AM Central Time, which features 3 styles of face masks and 2 styles of button headbands in both adults and kids sizes for the public to purchase under a Buy One, Give One program. Not all styles will be available immediately due to the needs of the medical community but we will continue making products available as they are produced.⁣ ⁣ For every face mask or headband sold, we will donate an equivalent product to the medical community so that we can continue to support front line healthcare workers, care providers, patients and families.⁣ ⁣ In addition to the Buy One, Give One program on this collection, Love Your Melon continues to donate 50% of net profit from all product sales to the fight against pediatric cancer. ⁣ ⁣ Check out the link in our bio to preview the collection and sign up for an email notification when products become available to purchase on Friday.⁣ ⁣ If you are a company or individual looking to purchase these masks in bulk at 500 units or more, please email give@loveyourmelon.com for more information.⁣ ⁣ Thank you so much for your support. Together we can make a difference.⁣ ⁣ #LoveYourMelon #JoinTheFight

15. Mask Challenge USA

$50 (50 pack)

For every pack of masks purchased, the company will donate personal protective equipment to medical workers and responders.

 
 
 
 
 
Mask Challenge USA (www.maskchallengeusa.com) announces the launch of its national campaign on Wednesday, April 15th, with the goal of providing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to our frontline doctors, nurses and first responders. The American public will now have the opportunity to purchase non-medical grade, 3-ply masks for their families and have them delivered to their homes quickly. The 3-ply masks help decrease the spread of COVID-19 by reminding individuals to not touch their face while also minimizing the spittle from talking, sneezing or coughing. Proceeds from this campaign will be used to buy much-needed N95 and KN95 masks along with other PPE items that will be delivered directly to hospital systems across the United States. . . . . . #corona #covid #covid19 #virus #n95facemask #facemask #medicalmask #medicalheroes #cdc #cdcguidelines #usa #america #challengeaccepted #staysafe #staysafeoutthere #staysafestayhome #staysafeeveryone #stayhealthy #flattenthecurve #flatteningthecurve #firstresponders #thegreatpandemic #globalpandemic #2020pandemic #covidcrisis #challenge #maskchallenge #maskchallengeusa #donttouchyourface #washyourhands

16. MaskClub

$13.99

This company has partnered with First Responders Children’s Foundation and Homedics. You can order one mask or subscribe to get a new mask each month.

17. May Designs

$22

These masks are created by Austin-based designer Mica May.

18. Oz+Õtz

$12

For every mask sold, one is donated to medical personnel.

19. S. Denton Collection

$20

This company is offering limited edition sequined face masks.

20. Sewn by Sophia

$15

The company’s masks are made with 2 layers of Nylon/ Spandex from its swim collections.

Make Your Own

If you are feeling crafty, you can make your own no-sew mask using items you might find around your home.

 