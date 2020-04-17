NATIONWIDE — Now that the Centers for Disease Control has OK'd the use of cloth face masks to help protect people from coronavirus, a large variety of options have popped up online.

Cloth masks are not as effective as N95 respirator masks, but they provide a marginal level of protection. The CDC says cloth masks also help keep people who may have the virus from transmitting it to others.

Many companies have switched gears from their normal production to making face masks. Some companies are also giving back to health care workers each time they sell a mask.

1. Alice and Olivia

$10

For every mask sold, the company is donating one to communities in need.

2. American Blanket Company

$29 (5 pack)

For each fleece mask purchased, one is donated to first responders and health care workers.

3. Arm the Animals

$18.99

For each mask sold, one is donated to California hospitals, medical facilities, and emergency workers.

4. Buck Mason

$20

This company also donates masks to essential workers.

5. Custom Ink

$30 (12 pack)

This company offers a good deal if you are buying masks for a family.

6. Dear Kate

$30

The company’s masks are made from the same technology it uses to make its undies and activewear comfortable.

Etsy

Etsy offers a large variety of masks from small businesses. Here are a few of them:

7. Etsy: Clothes Companion

$8.00

This company switched from making fashion for pets to fashionable cotton masks for humans.

8. Etsy: HandmadeByErinDesign

$10

This small business makes masks for children and adults.

9. Etsy: KSGiftspink

$12

These masks, made in West Orange, New Jersey, include a filter pocket.

10. Etsy: MainstreetX

$15

These masks include a filter pocket and come in three sizes.

11. Etsy: SpinnyShoppe

$11.95

This small business sells sponge face masks with mesh filters.

12. Hedley&Bennett

$22

This company has transitioned its sewing lines from making aprons in Vernon, CA to making masks. For each mask purchased, one is donated to people working on the frontlines to fight coronavirus.

13. House of Nambili

$15

This company makes, colorful, cotton masks with African-inspired prints.

14. Love Your Melon

$10 (10 pack)

These company switched from making hats to masks. The one-time use masks are made from surgical wrap with microbial barrier protection.

15. Mask Challenge USA

$50 (50 pack)

For every pack of masks purchased, the company will donate personal protective equipment to medical workers and responders.

16. MaskClub

$13.99

This company has partnered with First Responders Children’s Foundation and Homedics. You can order one mask or subscribe to get a new mask each month.

17. May Designs

$22

These masks are created by Austin-based designer Mica May.

18. Oz+Õtz

$12

For every mask sold, one is donated to medical personnel.

19. S. Denton Collection

$20

This company is offering limited edition sequined face masks.

20. Sewn by Sophia

$15

The company’s masks are made with 2 layers of Nylon/ Spandex from its swim collections.

Make Your Own

If you are feeling crafty, you can make your own no-sew mask using items you might find around your home.