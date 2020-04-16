MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – A prank is stirring up controversy in one beachside Brevard County community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Signs were placed near Melbourne Beach roadways as a prank

The signs said ID enforcement would begin in May

Police that's not true and the signs have since been removed

"I don't know what that is, is that a prank?” said Lonnie Smith, who is like many others in the Melbourne Beach area who have seen signs pop up over the past few days.

The signs read, "Melbourne Beach Resident ID Enforcement, Beginning 6 am Saturday, May 2".

But what does it mean? Locals must prove they are a resident? Those not living here must leave town?

"Problem is someone has more time on their hands than we do," said Sgt. Matthew Smith of Melbourne Beach Police Department, who confirms the signs aren't true.

And so far, it's not known who is putting them out near roadways.

"It's a dumb joke," Smith said. "Everyone's got a sense of humor I would hope, but right now is not the time to play jokes with people and their concerns with what's going on right now."

Smith added that the town is following state and local orders mandated during this crisis. As in a hurricane threat, he says if an ID enforcement or something similar was issued, officers would go door-to-door making sure residents understood.

All the signs put out so far have been removed. Jones said he hopes they are the last.

"I hope they stop doing it, because it's not cool," he said.

Police add if any resident sees something suspicious like this, especially during this crisis, call them to check if the message is real or not.