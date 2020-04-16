ORLANDO, Fla. -- There’s not much happening on Edgewater Drive in College Park just an hour before noon’s lunch "rush."

Signs for many businesses in the walkable, historic neighborhood just west of downtown Orlando say closed until further notice.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings is preparing to reveal his plan Friday to reopen some businesses.

It’s no secret that small, "mom-and-pop" businesses such as salons, barbershops, and restaurants have been hit particularly hard during this coronavirus pandemic.

Business and community leaders all want things to return to business as usual -- but they’re preparing for things to be a lot different.

Doghouse and Soda Fountain owner Carlos Aguileia's restaurants are open, but they've hit a cold patch.

"It’s not the same thing," Aguileia said from his empty restaurants. "Before, they would come in with their families, friends, sit down, hang around, and have a good time. So it has affected us."

Chairs inside are stacked. Tables are blocked off, and you would think the special of the day was "social distancing."

"(Customers) know they have to just come here, place the order, and leave," Aguileia said.

Demings is planning to discuss plans Friday about how he would like to reopen the county for business. Earlier this week, he told Spectrum News 13 what his plan will likely entail.

"Regulatory oversight over occupancy levels, sanitary protocols for the business, screening protocols that certain types of business have to put in place," Demings said.

Some concerns for restaurants and salons include counter space and spacing of chairs: Will chairs be required to be at least 6 feet apart, and will stylists be required to wear masks?

Aguileia’s location can only seat 24 to begin with, and he has an idea of what his restaurants' reopening will look like.

"Maybe there cannot be more than 10 to 12 people sitting down at the same time," he said.

Demings also said it's possible that workers may have to pass a test just to work that day.

"(We) may require employees' temperatures to be checked," Demings said.

So although Doghouse and Soda Fountain aren't out of the doghouse yet, it at least appears change is on the horizon, one seat at a time.