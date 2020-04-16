ORLANDO, Fla. -- The brother-in-law of slain Osceola County mom Nicole Montalvo is facing more charges of child porn possession.

Nicholas Rivera taken into custody by fugitive task force in Orange County

His brother is charged in the slaying of Nicole Montalvo in October 2019

Charges were in addition to other child porn charges he faced from last year

Nicholas Rivera, 28, was being held in the Orange County Jail on $250,000 bond after being taken into custody at a relative's home in Orange County by members of the U.S. Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office .

A warrant for his arrest was issued Monday on 24 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of transmission of porn by electronic device.

Rivera is the brother of Christopher Otero-Rivera, who was charged by a grand jury in the October 2019 death of his estranged wife, Montalvo. Her remains were found on the St. Cloud property of her father-in-law, who also faces charges in her death.

Rivera was arrested in November 2019 on eight counts of child porn possession.