ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A good book and a glass of wine — it’s how some people are making it through this period of social distancing.

Now, a new shop in St. Petersburg is bringing it to your door.

Book + Bottle offers delivery, curbside pickup

Store taking orders through Instagram stories, Facebook comments

Terra Dunham, who owns Book + Bottle on 6th Street North, came up with the concept of combining a bookstore with a wine shop about a year ago while talking with friends about her desire to move back home.



“Two months later, I had sold my house in Colorado, quit my job, and moved home,” Dunham said. “For better or worse.”

Fitting words, considering the week Dunham finally opened non-essential businesses were ordered closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was definitely really depressing,” Dunham said. “Gosh, I put everything I have into this business. What if this is it?”

But in a time of social distancing, what Book + Bottle has to offer is in demand, so Dunham reworked her business model and started delivery and curbside pickup.

“I’ve been taking orders through Instagram stories, through Facebook comments, through emails and phone calls,” Dunham said. “I think it’s really an escape that allows you to just be somewhere else for awhile.”

Book + Bottle’s current book club favorite is Love in the Time of Cholera, by Gabriel García Márquez. Dunham calls it a very fitting novel, paired with a good bottle of red.

To learn more about the store's offerings, visit them on the web at https://www.bookandbottlestpete.com.