Businesses everywhere are struggling to make ends meet. With fixed costs that haven’t left, and customers that have, Tompkins County is stepping in to help.

“The businesses that rely on transactions from people on a daily basis that all went away,” said Tom Knipe, Deputy Director for Economic Development with City of Ithaca.

The small business resilience fund is giving forgivable loans to small businesses in Tompkins County.

“We are trying through this fund to support them and help give more of them a fighting chance of coming back strong when we do begin our recovery,” said Knipe.

If you have 25 or fewer employees, you could qualify for$5,000. Owners can apply through Alternatives Federal Credit Union.

“We anticipate a high demand for these loans, and we encourage folks to apply as soon as possible,” said Knipe.

“They’re in many ways the backbone of our local life and that’s why this small business resiliency fund and that’s why Cornell wanted to be one of its core supporters,” said Joel Malina, VP of University Relations, Cornell University.

The fund has almost $400,000, which will be given away until it's empty.

“To be ready to open up strong when that's possible and really survive the hardship of the economic impacts of COVID-19,” said Knipe.

Businesses also must gross less than two and a half million dollars per year, and must have been operating on February 15.

According to a press release, loans will carry a zero-interest rate, an 18-month term, and will be forgiven for businesses open and in operation on December 1, 2020 that have complied with the program rules.

Eligibility Requirements:

Principal place of business must be located within Tompkins County.

Business must have been in operation on or prior to February 15, 2020.

Businesses must have 25 or fewer employees.

Business must have $2.5 million or less in annual gross revenues.

Business must meet one of the following criteria:

Business is public-facing (e.g. retail, coffee shop, food service) and is directly impacted by new public health requirements related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business has experienced 25% or more decline in revenues since March 1, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.







Application details can be found at https://www.cityofithaca.org/658/COVID-19