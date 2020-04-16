For residents on Binghamton's north side, it's a project they've dreamed of for years.

When complete, the Canal Plaza will house the first grocery store on that side of the city in since 1996, along with affordable housing.

"It's great to see that it's almost complete. The exterior's done and they're currently in the leasing process right now, seeking applicants to live there. It's part of our commitment to rebuilding and revitalizing the North Side of the city," said Binghamton Mayor Rich David.

But for a short time, it seemed this long-awaited project would be put on hold.

State leaders have halted some construction due to social distancing guidelines.

Thankfully this, and several other projects in the city, have since been deemed "essential."

Just spoke to @MayorRichDavid regarding "essential" Binghamton projects that are still moving forward. Here are just two of the many construction sites in the city. Canal Plaza (Left) 7 Hawley Street Parking Garage (Right) pic.twitter.com/L6ZhHEMU0G — Vince Briga (@VinceBrigaTV) April 16, 2020

"These are important projects for the community, investments in infrastructure, it keeps money flowing through the local economy, provides jobs and our investments in our community," said David.

Another long-awaited project slated to move forward is the 7 Hawley Street parking garage.

First announced in 2015, it was set to add much needed parking, along with some commercial space.

"This is the perfect time because there is not a parking shortage today. There was a month ago before COVID-19 but this is a project that takes six to nine months so we want this garage constructed," said David.

On the other hand, some projects, such as the Rec Park Ice Rink and Washington Street Mall have been deemed "non-essential."

But Mayor Rich David said this doesn't mean they aren't moving forward.

"They're moving forward right now in the planning and design phase, and when the governor lifts the pause on New York, they will break ground, so just because they've been designated non-essential doesn't mean they are canceled," said David.

The canal plaza grocery store is set to open in August, with the parking garage opening by the end of the year.