MOUNT DORA, Fla. -- Pastor Gary Marshall isn't taking any chances. At 80 years old, he climbs straight up the belfry to make sure the bell rings properly.

He doesn't want to miss his chance to pay tribute to front-line workers.

"I think who we are supporting is the best thing going, and I'd do it again, and again, and again," said Marshall, the pastor of Congregational Church of Mount Dora.

Thanking front-line workers isn't a new idea, but leaders in the city of Eustis kicked off a campaign called "Bells of Thanks" that went county-wide.

At exactly 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, emergency sirens wailed, city leaders rang bells, and so did local residents. Two children even banged on pots and pans.

But Eustis wasn't alone: Other cities in Lake County paying tribute included Tavares, Leesburg, and Mount Dora.

In Mount Dora, first responders formed a parade, as shop owners and citizens showered them with bells of thanks.

"These people work like 12-hour shifts or more, and they need all the support they can get," said Allavie Vishnu, a server at Las Palmas Cuban restaurant.