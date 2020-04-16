A Tampa Bay company is looking to add staff at a time when most businesses are cutting back.



Benicomp Health Solutions was already in the process of expanding long before the pandemic.



Because it is in the business of healthcare, the company is unlikely to suffer the same economic hits as other companies.



“The talent is definitely out there. There’s just more of it,” said Benicomp’s Steve Presser. “And people are willing to come on board.”



Open positions include designers, web developers, data scientists and sales people. The company could start filling those positions in a few weeks.

Use the link above to watch Dave Jordan’s story.