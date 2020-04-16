The state Department of Labor says March saw the largest drop in private-sector jobs since 2009. The state’s unemployment rate is up to 4.5 percent.

As those numbers grow, so do delays in filing for unemployment benefits.

Clifton Park mom Katie Shanahan worked at Canine to Five for years before the business closed last month. She says it took her three days to get through to file for unemployment.

"Every day, it was about 350 calls. I tried different times, I tried spacing them out," said Shanahan.

More than 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment. But economist and Siena College professor Aaron Pacitti believes that number should be much higher because of filing delays.

"State unemployment agencies that are usually built to handle maybe 100,000 claims a week, and now they have to handle 400,000, 500,000 claims per week," said Pacitti. "A lot of people who are applying for unemployment insurance simply can’t get through."

The state recently upgraded its unemployment application system to address delays. Those who file are expected to have payments backdated.

Meanwhile, Shanahan is trying to stay positive and busy with her kids. She also has a message for the other people in her shoes.

"Be patient, know you’re not the only one because during that time, I was complaining to my friends and they were like, 'you know, there are several people out there dealing with the same thing,' " said Shanahan.