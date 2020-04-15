TITUSVILLE, Fla. -- With gyms being closed and no group sports allowed, Floridians are getting back to some older ways of getting exercise.

Ray Hayes, the owner of Ten Speed Drive Bicycle Center in Titusville, says he's working longer hours because business is booming.

"It definitely started getting crazy a week before the lockdown. People started pulling their bikes out of the shed," Hayes said. "That Monday, I took in 27 repairs."

Under Gov. Ron DeSantis's executive order that allows "essential services" to continue operating , bicycle maintenance shops are allowed to remain open. Bike maintenance shops fall under the transportation and logistics essential critical infrastructure workforce.

For Hayes, this is the most profitable month he's even had in his 39 years being in business. He says he's almost out of inventory.

He admits he never could have imagined a lockdown would be good for business.

“I have 30 bikes on backorder right now, and I added a few more," he said.